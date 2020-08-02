DC police arrest kids writing support for the wrong Black lives

If you deface or destroy statues that Democrats want to be defaced, there are no arrests, no complaints. If you paint Black Lives Matter on a public space, that too is fine. However, if you use chalk to write ‘Black pre-born lives matter’ IN CHALK in front of a Planned Parenthood facility in D.C., you will be arrested.

Painting “Black Lives Matter” on every public space has been the subject of non-stop cheering from the mainstream press. There have been no consequences for defacers. Officials cheer the Marxist lettering and desecrations of American statues.

However, if you protect the wrong black lives in the wrong age group, the not politically correct group, the police will arrest you.

The Daily Caller posted the story on Saturday, with the video.

Burning Bibles, destroying statues of Columbus and George Washington, calling Lincoln a racist, arresting people for being pro-Life. Are you still unclear about what’s behind this “movement” sweeping chaos and ruin through our streets?

Watch:

Pro-life students were arrested for writing “Black Pre-born Lives Matter” outside a Washington DC Planned Parenthood with chalk. pic.twitter.com/C3n1fSWUqw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 1, 2020