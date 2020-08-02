Dr Fauci, Dr Redfield attempt to convince Congress to open the schools

Both Drs. Fauci and Redfield told Congress that schools must open for face-to-face learning for the children’s’ well-being and that of their families. Dr. Redfield said if we do five things it will be as good as shutting down the whole economy: wear face coverings, social distance, use good hand hygiene, be smart about gatherings, and be smart about staying out of crowded restaurants.

“I don’t think I can emphasize it enough, as the director for the Centers for Disease Control, the leading public health agency in the world, it is in the public health interest that these K-12 students to get these schools back open for face-to-face learning.”

Dr. Redfield also explained mental health service – 7.1 million children get it in school, nutrition, child abuse mandated in school, increased suicides, isolation these adolescents are feeling, affecting increased drug overdoses, increased suicides, the public health interest in this nation right now is to get these kids back in school.

Powerful!

Will Democrats or the Teachers’ unions relent? So far, they will not. Neither the unions nor the Democrats want schools opened, at least not before November 3rd, and Americans be damned.

