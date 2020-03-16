De Blasio calls for his communist agenda to deal with the virus

Communist New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called for the United States to go on a war footing against the new virus while talking with Mika this morning. As to be expected from a communist, he thinks nationalizing everything is the answer. He has said this before, but people are starting to buy it.

He said a lot of things to sell his communist agenda. He pretends it’s just a war footing, but it’s actually a takeover that won’t do a thing to save anyone. Big government can’t do all this. The local and state governments need to spring into action. This is the key part:

“But right now, here’s what I’m most concerned about… We’re going to have to set up emergency ICUs in hospitals not only all over New York City, all over America. We’re going to need the United States military to come in with their substantial logistical and medical capacity. We’re going to need the supply chain nationalized in some form right now. There’s no effort to make sure that ventilators, surgical masks, even down to hand sanitizer, all these products should be put on a 24/7 production cycle. Whatever factories anywhere can make them should be cranking them out. They should be distributed for federal priority as you would in a war.”

He wants to nationalize factories and industries.

If the president doesn’t go to war with this virus, the left will blame him for every death.

Communism comes when people forego liberty for fake security.

These are the same people who insist our borders remain open. De Blasio says cancel the border walls.

Beware the communist.

