Deadly Rampages in a California Church and Houston Flea Market by Non-Whites

Deputies in Orange County, California, responded to reports of a shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods on Sunday. One person was killed and five others were injured, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. The suspect is in custody.

Last week, children were shot at, and now churchgoers and people at Flea Markets. Who’s next?

An Asian man in his 60s who does not appear to live in the community committed the crime. Courageous church members subdued him and tied him up.

Police called their intervention an act of “exceptional heroism and bravery.”

The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet honoring a former pastor of a Taiwanese congregation that has services at Geneva Presbyterian Chuch.

Police say by the time they arrived on the scene the parishioners had the man hog-tied and in custody.

Police are looking into the possibility that it is a hate crime.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.

A man died at the scene and a fifth injured person suffered minor injuries, officials said. All the victims were adults.

FLEA MARKET SHOOTING IN AUSTIN

In another shooting that reportedly involved non-white shooters, two died and three were taken to the hospital.

The shooting had taken place on Sunday at the open-air market arose after an “altercation.” It involved at least two guns and all five of the people. They appeared to all know each other. No “innocent bystanders” were injured.

Investigators believe one of the people hospitalized was among those who opened fire. Two more suspected shooters were detained at the scene, a sheriff’s deputy told KTRK-TV.

