Shootings at School Children in Georgia

Two shootings involving children has Atlanta parents worried. They appear to be isolated incidents. In one case, a woman shot at school bus on her block. In another, a man shot in the direction of about ten children at a school bus stop. Fortunately, no children were hurt. In one case, the bus driver incurred an injury.

A WOMAN SHOOTS AT A SCHOOL BUS

In Gwinnett County, a report came to police at around 7:15 a.m. Monday on Highland Gate Drive – less than a mile from Riverside Elementary School.

Police say Celeste Saunders fired several gunshots at a school bus filled with children.

The parents of one child onboard that bus shared a picture with FOX 5 that showed at least two bullet holes in the front windshield near the driver’s seat.

No children were injured, but police say the bus driver had minor injuries from the broken glass.

Saunders is now charged with four counts of first-degree cruelty to children, five counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, and unauthorized discharge of a firearm near a public street.

A MAN FIRED HIS GUN AT CHILDREN WAITING FOR THE BUS

Around the same time Gwinnett police were investigating that incident, investigators in Atlanta were on the scene where an officer shot a gunman who was firing a gun in the direction of a group of children waiting for their bus.

The shooter, 25-year-old Raphael Trammell, approached the children with a gun in his right hand. He fired two shots in their direction, she said. The GBI later confirmed that Trammell fired “in the direction of a group of children waiting for their school bus.”

Officers were driving around the area searching for the suspect when one saw Trammell open fire toward the children. The officer immediately got out of his patrol vehicle and returned fire, striking the suspect at least once.

Trammell was taken to a hospital and was said to be stable.

Rattley said there were more than 10 children at the bus stop.

“When I saw the man with the gun, I told them to run before he shot fire,” she said. “I held the horn and told the children to run. They ran, and that’s when he shot fire … Nobody really was screaming; I’m glad about that. They actually moved when I said move. They moved fast, so they did good.”

WATCH: BREAKING – Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in NW Atlanta- https://t.co/6ZJhfWkGGN pic.twitter.com/99NJXwRETq — John Spink (@johnjspink) May 9, 2022

