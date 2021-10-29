Deeply Distressing Letter from a J6 Prisoner Describes Serious Abuse

















A man from Las Vegas, Nevada, Nathaniel DeGrave, sent a frightening letter to Jim Hoft of The Gateway Pundit. He called himself and others “political prisoners,” as he details abuse that no one should have to go through.

Mr. DeGrave was charged with: Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Mr. DeGrave was “profusely apologetic about what happened,” and does not have any prior incidents. He appeared before a judge in DC in March.

DeGrave spoke twice during the hearing, telling the judge he understood his rights to a fair and speedy trial. He pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him.

“With a lack of prior convictions, I would say that he is not a danger to the community, “DeGrave’s lawyer, Joanne Slaight, told the judge. “He’s certainly apologetic and profusely apologetic about what happened, and this is totally out of character from everything about his background in his 31 years and I would ask that he be released in the case as soon as possible.”

The government is using social media comments against him and a comment he made on video, “I say bring it. We are not silent anymore.”

The letter he wrote was horrifying. It says in part:

I never thought I’d write a letter like this, but we’re living in very different times. This is my cry for help.

My name is Nathan DeGrave, and as a nonviolent participant at the Jan 6th rally, I’ve spent the last 9 months detained as a political prisoner in pod C2B at the DC DOC…otherwise known as DC’s Gitmo.

The conditions here for Jan 6ers have been inhumane. In fact, some inmates are even begging to be transferred to GUANTANAMO BAY, where even THEY have more acceptable standards.

Class action LAWSUITS are being filed against this prison; and even the ACLU has gotten involved. Senators Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene have since attempted to gain access to this facility and inspect the conditions of the jail, only to be denied.

The vile filth of what has become our daily life is being illegally HIDDEN from the members of OUR OWN CONGRESS.

So…let me tell you about what me and many of the other Jan 6ers have been experiencing in DC’s Gitmo. It is my hope that with MEDIA EXPOSURE and the awareness of the American public, that SOMETHING may be done and this never happens to anyone ever again.

OUR CONDITIONS

For the first 120 days in DC’s Gitmo, Jan 6ers experienced DAILY LOCKDOWNS for 23-24 HOURS before being allowed to leave our small 120 sq. ft cell. The PHYSICAL and MENTAL ANGUISH that results from this kind of SEVERE ISOLATION has caused many people to go on a RAPID mental decline.

As a result, a large percentage of us are HEAVILY MEDICATED with anti-anxiety and anti-depressant drugs, which helps to cope with the psychological and mental ABUSE we endure.

Many times, the little rec we DO receive is STRIPPED AWAY if our cell isn’t up to the standards of the guard on duty. This changes from day to day. Jan 6ers have lost rec time and out of cell activity ANY TIME news interviews about the jail are aired on TV, people speak up about our conditions, or rallies are held in our name. We’ll probably have a lockdown upon the publishing of this letter. So I have already warned those I know in advance…

Masks are WEAPONIZED and used against us, even though we NEVER leave the facility. Officers have walked in with the SOLE INTENTION of needing to write 20-30 disciplinary reports against Jan 6ers, which adversely effects our chances of release and causes loss of privileges, phone time and commissary. Masks need to be covering both the nose and mouth AT ALL TIMES or we are threatened and locked down in our cells. Jan 6ers are always respectful to the employees around us, but C.Os maintain the need to invent reasons for discipline. Read more…

He also writes about “privileged legal documents confiscated,” and “extreme” medical neglect causing scurvy, and other illnesses including COVID that medical personnel will not treat.

One man who broke his hand and has cancer is completely ignored and another was deprived of a CPAP breathing machine and an MRI.

The conditions, he says, are “harsh”, and “unlivable.”

They are being starved. Go to The Gateway Pundit and read it. It’s horrible as he begs for someone to help him.

The prosecution has not presented any evidence of violence on his part. He is crowdsourcing to help with his legal expenses.

Gateway Pundit has an American Gulag page with updates on the prisoners. This truly is insane. No one was charged with sedition or an insurrection. It was a riot and a parade. When are Antifa and Black Lives Matter going to be treated the same way?

What happened to our Constitution and the equal protection clause?

