Biden’s Awful $1.75T Compromise Bill Goes Down in Flames

















Democrat lawmakers ignored Biden’s $1.75 trillion Reconciliation bill which isn’t as awful as the $3.5 trillion bill, but it’s still awful.

Far-left Democrats trashed Biden’s compromise bill.

Biden claimed that no one got everything they wanted but it’s a compromise.

“No one got everything they wanted, including me, but that’s what compromise is,” said Biden. “I know how deeply people feel about the things that they fight for, but this framework includes historic investments in our nation and in our people … they’re truly consequential.”

“What this legislation will do is to help the president meet his goals, the goals of America,” said Pelosi. “When he goes to meetings with the G-20 now and then to meet His Holiness, the pope, and to go to Glasgow, we want him to go as strong as possible.”

It didn’t make a dent among the intransigents and the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill was also tossed.

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, key swing votes in the chamber, refused to say whether they are on board with the deal.

“After months of productive, good-faith negotiations … we have made significant progress on the proposed budget reconciliation package,” Ms. Sinema said in a statement. “I look forward to getting this done, expanding economic opportunities and helping everyday families get ahead.”

Mr. Manchin has similarly been vague, arguing that everyone was “dealing in good faith,” but stopping short of endorsing the framework.

The Washington Times reports:

The framework includes the largest expansion of federal health care coverage since the Affordable Care Act. It plans to offer four years of subsidized health insurance for low-income families in states that have yet to expand Medicaid.

It also includes a one-year extension of the expanded child tax credit, on top of six years of childcare subsidies and universal pre-kindergarten for all three-and-four-year-olds.

To combat climate change, he is proposing $320 billion in clean energy tax credits, along with $105 billion for environmental resilience programs and a Civilian Climate Corps.

Another $100 billion is earmarked to reduce immigration backlogs, expand legal representation and bolster the border processing system.

There are other unaffordable and dangerous additions. For example, there are 23 times IRS enforcement provisions than services so they can harass Americans, probably Conservative and religious Americans. They also provide billions for climate brownshirts and it allows Biden to steal private property.

Far-left Democrats, most notably, are fretting over everything that’s been cut from the deal. From free community college to a millionaire’s tax, the proposal negotiated by Mr. Biden is short on leftist priorities.

They are very angry about the loss of the federal guarantee for every worker to receive between 4 and 12 weeks of paid leave. The decision came after pushback from Mr. Manchin.

“I’m going to keep proposing versions that he might be able to accept until I can get him to ‘yes,’” Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, far-left and incredibly dumb New York Democrat, said of her pressuring Mr. Manchin. “I’m bringing him various ideas… about how to include paid leave in the final hour.”

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernard Sanders, a democratic socialist from Vermont, who is actually a communist, is quite angry. He wants. Biden to reconsider the loss of planned Medicare benefits for vision, hearing, and dental coverage. That’s a “red line” for his support. Never mind that we can’t afford it, especially once all the illegal aliens are added.

“For years, we have been talking about lowering the cost of prescription drugs and that is not in the bill … I would say you have the outline of a very significant piece of legislation,” said Sanders. “This is a very big [bill], I want to see it made even stronger.

Sanders wants Maduro-style price control.

Democrats, especially in the Northeast and the West, threatened a revolt unless the bill includes a federal income tax break that mostly benefits blue states, known as the State and Local Tax or SALT deduction, The Washington Times reports.

Everyone wants their freebies.

At least two-dozen lawmakers from both the House and Senate have said they will not vote for the final framework unless it includes some sort of fix for SALT.

