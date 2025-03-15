The DEI Pope Initiates the Synod From His Death Bed

It looks like Pope Francis is feeling better. Either that or he’s using his last moments on this earth to possibly transform the Catholic Church.

From his sick bed or death bed, Pope Francis initiated a new phase of the church by approving a three-year process to implement reform stemming from the synod on synodality in October 2028. The process aims to integrate the synod approach into the church’s structure, involving the local diocese in discussions on inclusivity, particularly regarding the roles of women and the LGBTQ+ community.

He included the TQ+.

Cardinal Cupich said LGBT was discussed at length but left out of the final 41-page document.

He said, “But one thing that was in the same paragraph [on sexuality and identity] was that the church has the responsibility to defend the human dignity of everybody. And that’s a powerful message, particularly in some countries, where, in fact, gay and lesbian people are prosecuted, even put to death, I think it was a clarion call to all of the church, that we cannot tolerate that kind of violence against people. And we have to defend human dignity.”

Synodality

Synodality means journeying together as the people of God. It focuses on three interconnected themes of communion, participation, and mission. The purpose is to deepen its understanding of its mission and look towards the future. It will involve Catholics worldwide.

The first global assembly was in October 2023, the second and final took place in October 2024. The core idea is the church walks together, listens to each other and to the Holy Spirit. It involved esoteric discussions that could end in nothing.

People were very concerned about the synod: its methodology, content, and transparency. The fact that the pope is an open borders communist makes it deeply concerning.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano believes Pope Francis, a globalist, plans to replace the traditional church with a globalist one.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò stating that Pope Francis is helping bring about the Great Reset and looking to destroy the church with an organization of "Masonic inspiration".

Viganò stated that the Catholic hierarchy “has been almost entirely composed of emissaries of a very powerful subversive lobby.”

I have no idea if Archbishop Vigano is correct or not, but the idea of far-left people changing the direction of the church is concerning. We’ll see how it goes.

Pope Francis has approved — from hospital — a timeline for the implementation of the synod that will now stretch to October 2028 to ensure reception of final document — and give local churches who have ignored the synodal process a chance to catch up.

