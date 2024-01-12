DEI Takes Over Hiring in the Airlines

You might want to consider driving to your next location as the airlines follow the medical institutions by hiring and promoting according to DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) principles. Airlines no longer hire based on merit but rather on race, who you sleep with, gender, and abnormal characteristics. It’s similar to affirmative action but it’s not based on anything but Marxism.

The people excluded from this are white heterosexual men, and if you’re Christian or Jewish, don’t tell anyone.

First, we had to worry about pilots dying in flight from COVID-19 vaccines, and now we have to worry if they know how to fly.

An activist group wonders if the hard landing with two pilots in the cockpit was due to DEI.

The hard landing described below occurred on July 29th as a previously uneventful United Airlines Boeing 767-300ER flight from the Newark Liberty International Airport to the George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston turned into an air rodeo.

“According to the [National Transportation Safety Board’s] preliminary report, while landing at IAH, the First Officer was flying and, despite best efforts to keep the nose wheel from bouncing, the nose wheel made contact with abnormal force,” as reported by Simple Flying, an aviation news source.

“The airplane appeared to bounce, and he reacted by pulling aft on the control yoke, in an effort to keep the nose wheel from impacting the runway a second time. Subsequently, the speed brakes deployed, and the auto brakes engaged which resulted in a second bounce of the nose wheel.”

These bounces reportedly caused significant damage to the airplane.

Don’t doubt us on the prevalence of DEI.

But it’s gay, gay, gay, so what else matters? Is there something in the water?

