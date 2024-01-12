US Passport Removes US Patriotic Imagery

Don’t doubt for a minute that the globalists – and it is a global movement – are destroying who we are. They are destroying sovereignty, citizenship, and freedom and are replacing people who believe in it.

It’s not ‘We the People’ any longer. It’s ‘We the Globalist Open Borders State.’

Why is the Biden regime removing patriotic imagery from the US passport? Perhaps it is the same reason it is removing statues and renaming anything related to our founding. https://t.co/bkM2NR7RT4 pic.twitter.com/tXCG9LhcDw — @amuse (@amuse) January 12, 2024

For those who want to blame this on Donald Trump, this isn’t the 2020 draft design that Trump saw.

Canada added a rainbow.

WTH Passport Updates: Biden removes American Imagery, Canada adds a rainbow.https://t.co/aEDAMiec8V pic.twitter.com/MTxZRFolNV — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNah) January 12, 2024

