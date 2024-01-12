US Passport Removes US Patriotic Imagery

Don’t doubt for a minute that the globalists – and it is a global movement – are destroying who we are. They are destroying sovereignty, citizenship, and freedom and are replacing people who believe in it.
It’s not ‘We the People’ any longer. It’s ‘We the Globalist Open Borders State.’
Why is the Biden regime removing patriotic imagery from the US passport? Perhaps it is the same reason it is removing statues and renaming anything related to our founding.

For those who want to blame this on Donald Trump, this isn’t the 2020 draft design that Trump saw.
Canada added a rainbow.
WTH
Passport Updates: Biden removes American Imagery, Canada adds a rainbow.

The document images cited by the “citizen” input do not match those on the displayed passport. The passport as redesigned in 2020 bears patriotic messages and images on the inside cover. The passport displayed in the article displays none, just an artistic scribble.