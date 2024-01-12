US Passport Removes US Patriotic Imagery

Don’t doubt for a minute that the globalists – and it is a global movement – are destroying who we are. They are destroying sovereignty, citizenship, and freedom and are replacing people who believe in it.

It’s not ‘We the People’ any longer. It’s ‘We the Globalist Open Borders State.’

For those who want to blame this on Donald Trump, this isn’t the 2020 draft design that Trump saw.

Canada added a rainbow.


The document images cited by the “citizen” input do not match those on the displayed passport. The passport as redesigned in 2020 bears patriotic messages and images on the inside cover. The passport displayed in the article displays none, just an artistic scribble.

