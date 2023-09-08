Delta Airlines, Making Capitalization Racist Again

DEI Wokeness is everywhere. Take Delta for example. They put out an inclusive language guide that encourages bigotry against white people through capitalization. Capitalization used to be racist against black people.

Here’s an example:

To be fair, they were sued by at least one black woman saying she was sat in the back of the plane. Also, Delta employees were fined for racist hiring and wage practices, and a black screenwriter said they were racist. Now they’re overcompensating.

The AP style book agrees that you should capitalize black and brown but not white when referring to ethnicity or race. For a long time, white was capitalized and not black and brown when referencing race and ethnicity. That wasn’t right, but now they want to right that wrong with bias against white people. We don’t know the motives of these people, and some may have decent motives, but we can say with certainty that their logic is wanting.

The CEO said they’re lifting as they climb and are gaining altitude.

“Thoughtful action combined with a focus on championing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace and within our personal lives will play a healing role to help us keep climbing. The Delta family will use whatever means we have to move the world toward a better, more just tomorrow,” said Ed Bastian, Chief Executive Officer.

The only problem is DEI does not lift up anyone. It relies on the concept of oppressed and oppressor. Wokes make everything racist.

Delta knows all the buzzwords, and they will probably get the Wokes off their backs.

