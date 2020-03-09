Dem media sets a dangerous precedent over factual Biden clip

Democrats are calling a short clip of a longer Biden speech, “manipulated.” They are also condemning Facebook for allowing a “manipulated video of Biden.” They want people to believe the clip isn’t real, but it is.

It is common practice to use clips on the Twitter platform, but Twitter has a new policy to selectively label some real clips as “manipulated” if they don’t conform to their viewpoint.

Biden’s campaign manager wants Facebook to do the same thing.

Bullying Facebook to Lie

This is the dishonest statement from Mr. Schultz, Biden’s campaign manager:

“Facebook’s malfeasance when it comes to trafficking in blatantly false misinformation is a national crisis in this respect. It is also an unconscionable act of putting profit above not just our country, but every country.”

“Facebook won’t say it, but it is apparent to all who have examined their conduct and policies: they care first and foremost about money and, to that end, are willing to serve as one of the world’s most effective mediums for the spread of vile lies,” Schultz added. “That is repugnant, and it should be called out for what it is. Their unethical behavior is not acceptable, and it must change.”

Schultz is trying and succeeding in assuring a Goebbels media in the United States.

THE STORY

He is referring to the short clip from a longer speech in which Joe Biden couldn’t say a simple sentence and said the crowd should vote for Donald Trump (see below). The President’s campaign took the clip and added the President’s voice and photo, saying he approved this message. It was a funny and clever ad.

The Twitterati demanded the tweet include a tag claiming it’s manipulated.

Twitter’s new Synthetic and Manipulated Media policy, implemented March 5, was applied to the tweet, a spokesperson for the social media platform confirmed to Newsweek Sunday evening. The policy’s aim is to stop the sharing of “synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm.”

Joe Biden has some form of dementia, and the left doesn’t want Americans to know. That is the only manipulation here.

Twitter is setting a very dangerous precedent and kowtowing to the hard-left Democrat Party.

Dan Scavino, Trump’s Director of Social Media, has responded

The video was NOT manipulated. https://t.co/p9QrNPYOvf — Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) March 9, 2020

Yes they are … 100%! https://t.co/ZUNZCQtzzp — Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) March 9, 2020

These are the kind of people we’re up against @Twitter! https://t.co/n5tuyqtC6L — Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) March 9, 2020

JOE ISN’T STUTTERING, THAT’S THE MANIPULATION

The left is also lying, claiming it’s just a “stutter.”

The left wants you to believe that because he has more moments of clarity, that’s good enough even though he slurs his words continuously.