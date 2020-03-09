Congress might self-quarantine over Coronavirus

On Sunday, the hysterical NBC News headlined an article,“Anxiety in an aging Congress as coronavirus marches across U.S.” The article reports that Congress might self-quarantine to save itself from Coronavirus.

According to the article, “Members of Congress are becoming increasingly anxious about coronavirus, and there is growing pressure on leadership to take steps to protect lawmakers — even potentially recessing for a period of weeks — two Democratic congressional sources said Sunday.”

Of course, it’s Democrats. A number of anonymous people told NBC News that “anxiety is on the rise among lawmakers as more cases are reported and the virus spreads.”

“Another source said members from districts and states where the virus is spreading are also concerned about being able to remain at home to help handle the crisis.”

“Members plan to raise concerns with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at their weekly leadership meeting Monday afternoon, two sources said. It’s Pelosi’s decision whether to keep the House in session or make changes in the schedule.”

So far, the schedule is to resume this week as planned, and there are no changes yet.

Some members were urging Congress to stay the course to “show leadership in a time of great anxiety” and conduct oversight of the Trump administration’s response.

Many in Congress are elderly and more susceptible to the virus’s worst effects, the report states.

“Members should “follow the very advice we’re giving the country: wash our hands, avoid contact with anyone exhibiting symptoms, stay home if we’re sick and ensure our staffs are doing the same,” one lawmaker told NBC News.

This comes after Representatives Matt Gaetz’s and Ted Cruz’s self-imposed quarantine. They were exposed to Coronavirus at the CPAC conference.

The Sentinel doesn’t mind at all if they stay home. They can cause less harm there. However, Congress should exercise restraint, not pump up the hysteria.

They also continue to blame the President for the virus and this is another political opportunity for them to increase the hype.

At a time when we should work together and this should not be political, the Democrats are looking to ramp up the hysteria and cause more chaos, no matter the dire consequences to Americans.

Obama’s main man, Rahm Emanuel gleefully told ‘ABC This Week’ that the President will not be able to hold campaign rallies.

“He is not going to be able to have his rallies. And it is going to psychologically… the office is… isolating enough, and his inability to get the admiration and adulation from those crowds is going to psychologically torment him and his isolation is gonna get more intense and his tweets are gonna get more vicious.”

MSNBC laughed at the possibility of the Coronavirus possibly taking down the President. They literally want it to get worse with people dying. This is the type of person we are dealing with.