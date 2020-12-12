Dem Rep: GOP who supported TX suit are traitors–ban them from Congress

New Jersey Democrat Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. is calling any Republican who supports the Texas lawsuit, a traitor. In that vein, he calls on House leaders to refuse to seat any Members trying to overturn the election and make Donald trump an unelected dictator.

Actually, it’s the other way around if this election was as illegitimate as it appears to be. If it is fraudulent, and anomalies do suggest it was, then Biden is the usurper. That has to be proven in a court, however. The courts won’t deal with legal issues. They basically say the lawsuit was too early or too late.

It is possible, given Biden’s mental state and his family’s potential corruption, that it won’t be long before Joe Biden leaves office. The unlikeable Kamala Harris is ready to take his place. She would ironically, basically, be the unelected president.

Pascrell is citing the 14th Amendment to make his case, claiming the Republicans are seeking to destroy the Union. However, ironically, it is the Democrats who want to destroy our form of Capitalist government and replace it with a tyrannical form of socialism.

Pascrell is the tyrant who maliciously demanded New York and other states to disbar roughly two dozen lawyers for representing Trump, the Republican party, or the Trump campaign. He is an idiot.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was written after the Civil War to bar from government any traitors who would seek to destroy the Union. My letter to House leadership today demands that 126 Republicans (and counting) are violating the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/4ti0OU1kpP — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 11, 2020