Dem Responses to Bombing of a Pro-Life Center Are Weak to Nuts

Pro-abortion activists threw Molotov cocktails into a pro-life center in Madison, Wisconsin causing significant damage to the building. The offices of Wisconsin Family Action were set on fire early Sunday morning with a chilling note spray painted on the building: “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

The attacks come after a SCOTUS draft was leaked last week signaling the days of Roe v. Wade may be numbered. Democrats plan to force a vote on a radical abortion law later this week.

Democrat Officials Gave Pro Forma Responses But the Crazies Applaud

Sarah Godlewski (D) was the first Dem in the Wisconsin Senate race to issue a statement condemning vandalism at the Wisconsin Family Action center. There’s a lot of silence coming from the Left.

After a day of saying nothing, the White House said Monday that President Joe Biden “strongly condemns” a molotov cocktail attack targeting a Wisconsin pro-life group over the past weekend.

“President Biden strongly condemns this attack and political violence of any stripe. The President has made clear throughout his time in public life that Americans have the fundamental right to express themselves under the Constitution, whatever their point of view. But that expression must be peaceful and free of violence, vandalism, or attempts to intimidate,” said the White House in a statement.

This was pro forma and weak. He didn’t come out and rant as the does about imagined right-wing violence.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, also denounced the alleged arson incident, writing on social media that “we reject violence against any person for disagreeing with another’s view. Violence is not the way forward. Hurting others is never the answer.”

How weak.

There are many examples of Twitterati calling for violence. We chose two of them.

KEITH OLBERMANN ENCOURAGES VIOLENCE

Then along came crazy Keith Olbermann. He’s still insane.

STOP KISSING THE FASCIST BULLIES’ ASS – THEY STILL WON’T LIKE YOU, @potus @PressSec There was no violence, there were no threats, there was no vandalism. Those things are coming from the Right Wing anti-democracy insurrectionists you’re trying to appease. Fight, or get out. pic.twitter.com/GdQmYDcRPd — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 9, 2022

ANOTHER BLUE CHECKMARK NUT:

So a twitter checkmark named Caroline Reilly @ms_creilly called for violence against anti abortion groups thinking she was gonna get ass kissing praise. But when she got backlash instead, deactivated her account to dodge the responsibility. Its people like this, pro choicers. pic.twitter.com/FjmYJ4PQMc — Your Boy Pat 🎆 ♌🍗🍺🦁📽🇺🇸 (@yourboyPat47) May 9, 2022

