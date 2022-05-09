Dem Groups for Abortion Include The Revolutionary Communist Party

Democrats have gotten away with endless dog whistles and actual cover-ups and, in some cases, verbal support for the violent Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and other communist groups. Did you know that roughly 90% of the charges against those two groups are dropped? Also, are you aware that one of the groups promoting Democrat values is The Revolutionary Communist Party?

Democrats will not condemn them except in some generic way.

THE RISE UP 4 ABORTION GROUP LINKS TO THE REVOLUTIONARY COMMUNIST PARTY

The group targeting churches – Rise Up 4 Abortion – is intimately tied to the Revolutionary Communist Party.

The signup online says it’s a project of RefuseFascism.org which is an offshoot of The Revolutionary Communist Party. They have admitted that.

The group also has close ties to George Soros and Antifa. In other words, they’re Democrats.

#RiseUp4AbortionRights protested @ St. Patrick’s Cathedral on #MothersDay bc it’s a symbol for the enslavement of women. Christian fascist lunatics on #SCOTUS have told us they intend to overturn #RoeVWade

ONLY THE PEOPLE CAN STOP THIS

Week of action +

5/14: PROTEST! #linkinbio pic.twitter.com/o2CI6r6CcD — Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights (@riseup4abortion) May 9, 2022

