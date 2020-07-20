Dem superstar Maxine pulls over to confront police at a traffic stop with a black man

Crazy Aunt Maxine pulled over to confront officers who stopped a black man.

The California Democrat was driving in her home district over the weekend when she parked her car and walked over to the L.A. County Sheriff patrol car, TMZ reported. “They stopped a brother so I stopped to see what they were doing,” Waters said on the video.

Waters said an officer told her she was parked illegally. “They said I’m in the wrong place and they’re going to give me a ticket. That’s OK as long as I watch them,” she continued.

These are the kinds of stops the left wants to give to social worker types.

In a joint statement, the police unions for Los Angeles, San Jose, and San Francisco said that reckless driving, speeding, and driving while under the influence are all dangerous “traffic” enforcement violations.

Of course, they are correct. More people will die under these so-called reforms.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA 43) making sure the brother pulled over is having his rights protected! Queen! pic.twitter.com/sT9Mk3Tz7X — (@exavierpope) July 19, 2020