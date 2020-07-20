Mark Cuban, Ted Cruz Twitter spat over kneeling for the Anthem

On Monday morning, a Twitter war between Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban heated up.

Cruz slammed Cuban for rudely dismissing a radio host upset about Mavericks who might kneel for the national anthem.

Cuban snapped that Cruz needs to have some “balls.”

Cruz fired back, “Speaking of balls, tell us what you think about China.”

Cuban did not respond at first so Cruz asked, “Can you say ‘Free Hong Kong?’ Can your players put that on their jerseys? Can you condemn the CCP’s concentration camps w/ 1 million Uyghurs?”

Cuban offered an evasive response, writing, “I can say, Black Lives Matter. I can say there is systemic racism in this country. I can say there is a pandemic that you have done little to end. I can say I care about this country first and last …”

At one point, Cuban said he can criticize China and linked to a video clip of him suggesting a halt on Chinese trading companies listed in the United States.

He still hasn’t said, ‘free Hong Kong.’ Cuban hasn’t said a thing about the Uyghurs.

Also, systemic racism doesn’t exist – where’s the evidence of it? People just keep repeating that nonsense without asking for a shred of actual evidence. What laws make the systems biased? There are none. There are racist people but that can’t be controlled since even racists are free to think what they want. It’s another manufactured crisis.

The exchange started when radio host Mark Davis said that he would no longer watch Mavericks games if the players started kneeling for the national anthem.

Cuban replied, “Bye.”

Cruz weighed in, tweeting, “Really??!? NBA is telling everyone who stands for the flag, who honors our cops and our veterans, to ‘piss off’? In Texas, no less? Good luck with that.

Good job Ted!