Dem Won’t Pass Resolution to Deport Hamas Nazis on Visas

Sen. Marco Rubio tried to fast-track a resolution to revoke visas from foreign citizens living in the US who support the Hamas terror group or its allies. Rubio (R-Fla.) sought unanimous consent in the Senate for approval of the resolution, which would ask President Biden to carry out deportations, Fox News reported.

Specifically, the resolution calls to boot “any foreign national who has endorsed or espoused the terrorist activities of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah” and other groups.

Earlier this week, Republican Senator Marco Rubio tried to pass the resolution to deport a pro-Hamas, genocidal foreign national. Guess what happened – a Senate Democrat blocked it.

“What I am saying is common sense,” Rubio said. “You’re a visitor here…you’re not even an American…you’re a foreign national… you’re here because we gave you a visa to be here temporarily. And now you’re out there defending and supporting Hamas, a terrorist organization. You need to go. That’s what this resolution asked the administration to do, and I hope we can get a vote on the Senate so at least everyone will know where everybody here stands.”

He didn’t get it passed because of the Democrat who blocked it. One troll on X said Rubio wants a “purity test.”

We can safely say the Democrat Party is the Party of criminals, terrorists, open borders, no guns-free speech-privacy-due process-attorney-client privilege, weaponized government, violent commies of antifa, violent commies of Black Lives Matter, wild spending, and buying elections.

No wonder Democrats love open borders.

Democrats are the party who gives aid and comfort to terrorists, criminals, and murderers. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) October 19, 2023

Full Clip



We have a terrorist in Congress sympathizer:



