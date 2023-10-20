New Forensic Study of Info Pfizer Omitted to Get FDA Approval

As of October 12, 2023, onlya little over 7 million Americans received the updated COVID-19 vaccine. That’s about 2% of the eligible population. Perhaps they heard about the new study that suggests Pfizer fraud by omission.

THAT BRINGS US TO THE NEW STUDY

A new study in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research has forensically analyzed the 38 deaths in Pfizer’s interim BNT162b2 mRNA clinical trial report.

This is the same report that the FDA used to authorize the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer vaccine.

According to the study, researchers uncovered a 3.7-fold increase in cardiac events in vaccinated subjects vs placebo. Pfizer also hid cardiac safety signals, changed the causes of death for some participants in their clinical trial, and failed to investigate why some participants stopped showing up for the trial.

The study found:

3.7-fold increase in cardiac events in vaccinated subjects vs placebo.

Of the 38 deaths reported, 21 vaccinated subjects died compared to 17 placebo.

Of the 15 subjects who were Sudden Adult Deaths (SAD) or Found Dead (FD), 12 died of a cardiac event, 9 of whom were vaccinated.

If Pfizer had given the FDA all of this information, the FDA may not have authorized the vaccine for emergency use.

Two vaccinated subjects who died before the EUA data cutoff date were not included in the EUA application because their deaths were not recorded in the Case Report Forms until after the cutoff date due to a delay in reporting on the vaccinated that did not happen with unvaccinated.

Forensic analysis reveals fraud in the data Pfizer had vs. the data Pfizer reported. There’s a lot on Twitter these days, but this is HUGE. “Our analysis revealed inconsistencies between the subject data listed in the 6-Month Interim Report and publications authored by… — James Lyons-Weiler (@lifebiomedguru) October 19, 2023

GO DEEPER

CONCLUSIONS

The C4591001 placebo-controlled randomized clinical trial of 22,030 vaccinated and 22,030 placebo subjects was the world’s only opportunity for an unbiased evaluation of the Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 vaccine. Unblinding of placebo subjects starting in Week 20 terminated the placebo-controlled clinical trial, thereby ending all unbiased evaluation of possible adverse event signals. The mRNA-LNP platform is novel, not previously phase 2/3 tested in humans, and the toxicity of the PP-Spike protein was unknown. Taken together, a 20-weeks placebo-controlled clinical trial is NOT sufficient to identify any except for the most common safety concerns. The number of all-cause deaths is NOT decreased by BNT162b2 vaccination. Of the 38 deaths reported in the 6-Month Interim Report of Adverse Events, 21BNT162b2 vaccinated subjects died compared to 17 placebo subjects. Delayed reporting of the subject deaths into the Case Report Form, which was in violationof the trial protocol, allowed the EUA to proceed unchallenged. The number of subject deaths was 17% of the expected number, based on age-adjusted US mortality. One possible explanation could lie in the 395 subjects that were“Lost to Follow-up”. There was a 3.7-fold increase in cardiac events in subjects who received the BNT162b2 vaccine versus the placebo. Of the 15 subjects who were Sudden Adult Deaths (SAD)or Found Dead (FD), 12 died of a cardiac event, 9 of whom were vaccinated. The cardiac adverse event signal was obscured by delays in reporting the accurate date of subject death that was known to Pfizer/BioNTech in the subject’s Narrative Report.

Related