Democrat Approved South American Theft Rings Have Free Rein

We don’t have a broken immigration system in the U.S.,” Judd said. “We have a nonexistent immigration system in the U.S.

A “South American theft group” of four Colombian citizens targeted the homes of business owners in multiple Florida counties.

According to Sheriff Grady Judd, the suspected thieves stole $1.69 million in cash, jewelry, and clothes from homes in gated communities. The “sophisticated” group was accused of surveilling homes and businesses to learn and track the owners’ routines.

“Once they have their victim’s pattern, then they attack,” Polk County Sheriff Judd said.

The thieves were accused of disguising themselves as lawn care workers and joggers and wearing burkas. According to Judd, they used Wi-Fi jammers and technology to bypass security systems.

In a news conference Thursday, Judd said the four suspects remained in the country illegally during the course of the multi-agency investigation despite multiple interactions with federal immigration officials.

Judd said, “They had no fear.” He also said the Border Patrol isn’t arresting them. [That’s on the leadership.]

