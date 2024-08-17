Two Communists Mock White People

The two candidates running for the presidency and vice presidency thought it wise to mock white people. They must feel they have the election in the bag.

In the clip below, they are referencing popular anti-white memes that stereotype white people as having colonized half the world for spices who make food that is bland and unseasoned.

Kamala wants to prove she’s black.

She is very divisive, but that’s who these fraudulent Democrats are. They aren’t Democrats. They are just using the party to win.

Megyn Kelly wrote on X, “So super fun to see a white man mocking his whiteness and a black Vp join in as he self-flagellates. This is what the media is telling us is a “man’s man.” (Bulwark.) Um, no.”

Listen, I’m just not much of a spice guy. pic.twitter.com/u9yadJBMh2 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 15, 2024