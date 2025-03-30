Democrat NY State Senator to Push Tesla Out of New York

New York state senator Pat Fahy, a Democrat from the Albany area, introduced legislation that would ultimately end Tesla’s in-person sales operations in New York.

According to Politico, the proposal would pull existing permits for Tesla’s five in-person sales locations in New York.

Great idea. We’ll lose more jobs and hurt more pension funds. She’s a real genius.

She originally promoted EVs. Her real problem is Elon Musk’s relationship with President Trump and his efforts to kill the far-left Democrats’ slush funds.

The bill would also allow other electric vehicle makers to compete for those permits for the first time. A separate effort among New York lawmakers is pushing for the state pension fund to sell its Tesla shares.

“No matter what we do, we’ve got to take this from Elon Musk,” Fahy said, according to Politico. “He’s part of an effort to go backwards.”

Like other car makers, Tesla doesn’t operate through a traditional dealer network based on franchise agreements. Instead, it sells directly to its customers.

Tesla still sells more electric vehicles in the U.S. and New York than any other manufacturer. They sell without third-party franchises. Tesla has a great product, and they have a great charging station setup throughout the nation.

One of the reasons Musk had X AI buy X is to protect himself from the Tesla fallout.

How can a company survive here if they are destroyed when they disagree with these lunatics?

Evil people lead the Democrat Party of today.

