France and the United Kingdom will head up a ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine to deter Russian aggression in case of a ceasefire agreement. As NATO nations, they can trigger war with Russia, and they want to initiate war with Russia. Their presence in Ukraine is dangerous.

Ukrainian President Zelensky is demanding the EU and America take tough action against Russia and keep giving him money and weapons. He won’t engage in any peace deal, and he won’t stop demanding cash and weapons. I find it hard to believe the Gallup poll shows Americans want to keep supplying this dangerous man despite the risk of a potential direct war with Russia.

Zelensky doesn’t know when to quit. Instead of agreeing to a ceasefire or accepting Trump’s minerals deal, Zelensky is now asking for the US and Europe to take tougher action against Russia and for them to keep supplying him with funding and weapons. pic.twitter.com/7owqeFRjLA — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 30, 2025

They Won’t be a Peacekeeping Force

Emmanuel Macron announced a plan to send “reassurance forces” from “several European countries” based in “certain strategic locations” in Ukraine in the event of a peace treaty with Russia.

These forces would “act as a deterrent against potential Russian aggression,” he told reporters during a press conference following a high-stakes “Coalition of the Willing” summit for Ukraine in Paris on Thursday.

However, these reassurance forces “are not intended to be peacekeeping forces” as they will not replace the Ukrainian Armed Forces and will not be positioned on the frontlines but instead in “strategic towns” and bases.

Russia is winning the war and won’t stop without a peace deal, but Mr. Zelensky won’t negotiate peace. In this clip, Zelensky thanks President Stubb of Finland for demanding a promise of US troops. The EU and Ukraine want our soldiers to fight their war, knowing they can’t do it.

The EU is actively working against any peace deal.

Unfortunately, today has already brought more Russian strikes and shelling. Cherkasy region — attacked by drones. Kherson region — artillery and drone-dropped explosives on ordinary buildings and civilians. Donetsk region — guided aerial bombs, drones, artillery. Zaporizhzhia —… pic.twitter.com/Ocvv6AdXD7 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 30, 2025

