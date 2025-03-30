Zelensky Demands Funds, Weapons & EU Plans a “Reassurance Force”

By
M Dowling
-
1
21

France and the United Kingdom will head up a ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine to deter Russian aggression in case of a ceasefire agreement. As NATO nations, they can trigger war with Russia, and they want to initiate war with Russia. Their presence in Ukraine is dangerous.

Ukrainian President Zelensky is demanding the EU and America take tough action against Russia and keep giving him money and weapons. He won’t engage in any peace deal, and he won’t stop demanding cash and weapons. I find it hard to believe the Gallup poll shows Americans want to keep supplying this dangerous man despite the risk of a potential direct war with Russia.

They Won’t be a Peacekeeping Force

Emmanuel Macron announced a plan to send “reassurance forces” from “several European countries” based in “certain strategic locations” in Ukraine in the event of a peace treaty with Russia.

These forces would “act as a deterrent against potential Russian aggression,” he told reporters during a press conference following a high-stakes “Coalition of the Willing” summit for Ukraine in Paris on Thursday.

However, these reassurance forces “are not intended to be peacekeeping forces” as they will not replace the Ukrainian Armed Forces and will not be positioned on the frontlines but instead in “strategic towns” and bases.

Russia is winning the war and won’t stop without a peace deal, but Mr. Zelensky won’t negotiate peace. In this clip, Zelensky thanks President Stubb of Finland for demanding a promise of US troops. The EU and Ukraine want our soldiers to fight their war, knowing they can’t do it.

The EU is actively working against any peace deal.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz