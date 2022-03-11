Democrat Polling Collapses

First, it was transitory, then ‘inflation is good.’ Then we went to ‘corporate greed.’ Now we’re at Putin. ~ Rick Santelli

We have bad news for Democrats. Even though Democrats distort facts well, Americans know that Biden is destroying the economy and the middle class.

THE MIDDLE CLASS IS DYING UNDER BIDEN

Only 18% of Americans say their wages have kept up with inflation. The policies instituted by this administration are destroying the middle class. It must be Putin’s fault or Trump’s or the pandemic’s.

Invesbrain reports that aside from the soaring CPI, “far scarier” is “the data point from the BLS showing earnings have failed to keep up with inflation for 11 consecutive months. In February, real hourly earnings contracted by 2.6% compared to a year ago.”

When the energy shock hits, it will be far worse.

AMERICANS KNOW

While Biden Economists ignore it, Americans know it’s happening.

A new poll from The Wall Street Journal has more bad news for Joe Biden and the Democrats. The big news of the collapse of Dem polling:

57% of voters remained unhappy with Biden’s job performance.

63% disapproved of Mr. Biden’s handling of rising costs.

30% said Democrats were better able to handle inflation.

Republicans gained ground with Black and Hispanic voters.

Democrats lost ground to Republicans on who voters prefer to handle COVID, education, and protecting the middle class.

The poor are suffering.

“In February, 73% of “lower earners,” defined as those with household income of less than $25,000 annually, said they’d felt the impact of inflation recently, but only 9% said their wages had kept up with the cost of living, according to a report from the Capital One Insights Center.”

The Dow is heading for the fifth straight week of losses. Food prices could allegedly go up 22% because of the war.

And, no matter how much the Biden regime lies about it, they haven’t added one job. They are still recovering jobs lost during the pandemic. They lost over 300,000 jobs in January.

EVEN JANET YELLEN ADMITS IT

It’s also because of Biden’s policies. Russia is the biggest producer of fertilizer and other necessities that will cause our food to rise. The following is a WOW, OMG clip. If Janet Yellen is admitting high inflation will continue for another year, consider how bad it must be.

Biden’s Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says “we’re likely to see another year in which 12-month inflation numbers remain very uncomfortably high.” pic.twitter.com/XjPwo0jsAy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 10, 2022

