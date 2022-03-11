Elitist Tesla Owner Stephen Colbert is Fine Trading $15 Gas for a “Clean Conscience”

Elitist Tesla Owner Steven Colbert is Fine

With Trading $15 Gas for a “Clean Conscience”

Late-night elitist scold, Stephen Colbert announced that he was just fine with $15 per gallon gas. It was part of a tone-deaf “monologue” that had Colbert saying, “ But a clean conscience is worth a buck or two. It’s important. I’m willing to pay $4/gallon.”

In case any “middle-class Americans”, struggling to keep up with hundreds of bucks more in monthly expenses (to meet the skyrocketing costs of gas and heating oil) missed how pretentious Stevie could be he added this: “Hell, I’ll pay $15 a gallon because I drive a Tesla”

As one Twitter user astutely pointed out, “‘I don’t mind paying $15 a gallon, cause I drive a Tesla’ is a joke until you realize that it really defines the disconnect between the mentality of celebrities and the people who have to drive to work every day in a car that costs less than $50k.”

Stephen Colbert — who earns $15 million per year from CBS and has a net worth approaching $100 million — says it’s worth it to endure higher gas prices so that you have a “clean conscience.” https://t.co/bXNhJ9HTyi — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 8, 2022

