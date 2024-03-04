Democrats Announce Legislation to Throw DJT Off the Ballot

By
M Dowling
-
1
66

Democrat Reps. Raskin and Swalwell announced they will introduce legislation to throw Donald Trump off the ballot for the insurrection [he never started and that never existed].

Rep. Jaime Raskin, son of a famous communist, and Rep. Eric Swalwell, who slept with a Chinese spy, want legislation that allows partisans to eject their political opponents from ballots based on fake insurrection claims.

THE THREATS TO DEMOCRACY [REPUBLIC]

Democrat Secretary of State and certifiable dingbat Jena Griswold who tried to unconstitutionally ban Donald Trump for an inusrrection that never even existed is very disappointed. Griswold sounds like a child.

And crazy Keith Olbermann wants to blow up the government over a case that never was and should never have seen the light of day. It’s clearly unconstitutional.

MSNBC freak out: they wouldn’t let anyone hear what Donald Trump said, but they had plenty of commentary.

CNN is sad and depressed:

Harmeet Dhillon’s firm won the Supreme Court case that prevented Colorado and any state from throwing Donald Trump off the ballot.

Democrats are losing their minds because they are a threat to democracy.

Oh Well, bye Rob.


1 Comment
Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
10 minutes ago

They’re caught in their own snare, no way out. The best is yet to come.

0
Reply
