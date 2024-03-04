Democrats Announce Legislation to Throw DJT Off the Ballot

Democrat Reps. Raskin and Swalwell announced they will introduce legislation to throw Donald Trump off the ballot for the insurrection [he never started and that never existed].

Rep. Jaime Raskin, son of a famous communist, and Rep. Eric Swalwell, who slept with a Chinese spy, want legislation that allows partisans to eject their political opponents from ballots based on fake insurrection claims.

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin immediately goes on CNN to announce he and Eric Swalwell are working to “revive legislation” to force President Trump off the ballot pic.twitter.com/QcYhBQn0JK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 4, 2024

THE THREATS TO DEMOCRACY [REPUBLIC]

Democrat Secretary of State and certifiable dingbat Jena Griswold who tried to unconstitutionally ban Donald Trump for an inusrrection that never even existed is very disappointed. Griswold sounds like a child.

Democrat Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says her reaction to the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision is “disappointment.” “It will be up to the American voters to save our democracy in November.” pic.twitter.com/PDJMq4Gl8l — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 4, 2024

And crazy Keith Olbermann wants to blow up the government over a case that never was and should never have seen the light of day. It’s clearly unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court of the United States has made a unanimous decision that upsets this person. His solution? Dissolve one of the three branches of the federal government. Welcome to the liberal left. https://t.co/euTs74gPIR — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 4, 2024

MSNBC freak out: they wouldn’t let anyone hear what Donald Trump said, but they had plenty of commentary.

MSNBC has on-air meltdown, CUTS AWAY from Trump Remarks after Supreme Court unanimously rules in his favor, allowing him to stay on the ballot in 2024: “He’s trying to draw people in to the idea that somehow all if these things are part of a massive conspiracy to stop him from… pic.twitter.com/YLLYYT7CUT — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 4, 2024

CNN is sad and depressed:

NEW: CNN is having a pouting session over the Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of Trump, says it is very “unfortunate” for America. Good day for America. Bad day for the propagandists. “Look, unfortunately for America, the court isn’t necessarily wrong that this is the way the… pic.twitter.com/WvUy9Qz6Hk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 4, 2024

Harmeet Dhillon’s firm won the Supreme Court case that prevented Colorado and any state from throwing Donald Trump off the ballot.

Democrats are losing their minds because they are a threat to democracy.

The libs are losing their minds because Trump wasn’t removed from the ballot and the Supreme Court uphelp the Constitution. This tiktoker says the Supreme Court is illegitimate. These are the people who yell “Democracy!” pic.twitter.com/ZxSnIVRdqp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 4, 2024

In Major Blow To Democracy, Supreme Court Rules Voters Can Vote For Favorite Candidate https://t.co/T7dw1OCvYC — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 4, 2024

Oh Well, bye Rob.

Rob Reiner has said that he will set himself on fire if Donald Trump becomes president. Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/nrbQe1ohA1 — AZ Beau (@AZ_Beau) March 3, 2024

