Democrats Blame ICE After Woman Accelerates Her Car Into an Agent – Updated Video

A woman in Minneapolis attempted to use her car to kill an ICE officer. It was an act of domestic terrorism as she attempted to plow into at least one agent who was in front of her car, and as other agents were telling her to get out of the car.

An officer, fearing for his life, fired defensive shots, hitting her. The woman, reportedly a white American citizen, age 37, and an anti-ICE protester, is now deceased.

Early reports say several agents were hit by the car, but are okay.

The Mayor Attacks ICE

Mayor Jacob Frey condemned the actions of federal agents as “bull s***”,” He said, “having seen the video myself, this was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying.”

🚨 BREAKING: New angle from the ICE involved shooting in Minneapolis shows the woman CLEARLY hitting the agent with her car before he fires at her A vehicle is a deadly weapon. And she used that deadly weapon against an agent. Self-defense. pic.twitter.com/kw3SbBzSrP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 7, 2026

I don’t know what Frey is talking about. In the video, you can see the woman accelerate into at least one agent.

An agent was in front of the car, and she accelerated:

Trump’s ICE thugs just murdered this woman in cold blood. This is not self defense, it is clear murder. ICE agents are not legitimate federal agents. They are murderers. Expelling them from our communities is self defense. pic.twitter.com/Y0BDj3NNAU — Cosmonaut Star💫🏴🔻 (@Solidarity_Star) January 7, 2026

The radicals are currently attacking ICE. The police are doing nothing.

🚨 WOW. CHAOS in Minneapolis as leftist rioters harass and attack federal agents after anti-ICE terrorist gets shot They’re yelling “NAZI, NAZI!” Evil, sick, psychotic FREAKS. Tear gas has been deployed. This is the Democrat Party’s base. pic.twitter.com/gMbGmTEWz9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 7, 2026

Mayor Jacob Frey said immigration agents were “causing chaos in our city.” He blames ICE for almost getting killed by one of the people Mayor Frey and Gov. Walz helped to radicalize.

Mayor Frey blames ICE for “causing chaos” after a woman tried to run over federal agents with her vehicle during a lawful immigration enforcement operation—forcing an officer to fire in self-defense. No, Mr. Mayor—the real chaos comes from rioters and protesters interfering… pic.twitter.com/iFNlIN8zH4 — Thomas McCormick (@SingleDad_76) January 7, 2026

MassLIve Wrote a Disgraceful Article

The shooting marks a dramatic escalation of the latest in a series of immigration enforcement operations in major American cities under the Trump administration.

The Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul have been on edge since DHS announced Tuesday that it had launched the operation, with 2,000 agents and officers expected to participate in the crackdown tied in part to allegations of fraud involving Somali residents.

A large throng of protesters gathered at the scene after Wednesday’s shooting, where they vented their anger at the local and federal officers who were there, including Gregory Bovino, a senior U.S. Customs and Border Patrol official who has been the face of crackdowns in Los Angeles, Chicago and elsewhere.

In a scene similar to the Los Angeles and Chicago crackdowns, bystanders heckled the officers and blew whistles that have become ubiquitous during the crackdowns.

“Shame!” one woman screamed three times, “ICE out of Minnesota!” …