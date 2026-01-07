Another Election That Shouldn’t Have Been Certified

In a leaked audio recording, Pennsylvania election officials say they could not reconcile the 2020 election. Yet Josh Shapiro certified the election.

“Everyone in there was sweating bullets because they thought they were going to be taken away in cuffs.”

“Issues that we had when we did the reconciliation is that we were trying to reconcile the number of people voted with the yellow books and then with the return to balance.

“I mean, we haven’t even talked about reconciling the used and unused balance, and I presume that’s something we can do down the road. Down the road, but it would, it was, it was not easy.

“And these poor people came in there, and they were sweating bullets because they all thought they were going to taken away in cuffs. …”