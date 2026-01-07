Another Election That Shouldn’t Have Been Certified

In a leaked audio recording, Pennsylvania election officials say they could not reconcile the 2020 election. Yet Josh Shapiro certified the election.
“Everyone in there was sweating bullets because they thought they were going to be taken away in cuffs.”
“Issues that we had when we did the reconciliation is that we were trying to reconcile the number of people voted with the yellow books and then with the return to balance.
“I mean, we haven’t even talked about reconciling the used and unused balance, and I presume that’s something we can do down the road. Down the road, but it would, it was, it was not easy.
“And these poor people came in there, and they were sweating bullets because they all thought they were going to taken away in cuffs. …”
leaked audio recording confirming that Pennsylvania election officials could not reconcile the 2020 election—yet Josh Shapiro certified the overthrow of the United States government anyway by force.
“Everyone in there was sweating bullets because they thought they were going to… pic.twitter.com/cGCzuzOQUM
Shapiro is a crook. He insisted that Trump would not win the state in 2020. That is a very suspicious thing for a person that ran the state election system to say. Then, early AM, 700,000 Biden votes appeared. Some districts had well over 100% turnout. All it would have taken is a phone call from Crook Barr, and the… Read more »
For the obvious reasons, Shapiro will NEVER be at the top ( for his Israel First above all else), and because of soon to be uncovered rampant corruption and the darkest fraud in Pennsylvania, than any other state in the nation, except for California!
Shapiro, as a US citizen, chose to join the IDF instead of the US military. That man has skeletons in his closet.
His state was the biggest prize among the 6 states that stopped the voting then overthrew the election.