Democrats Continue the War on Women from the White House

Biden’s war on women continues. The Democrat HHS under Xavier Becerra and Rachel Levine has replaced the word “mother” with “birth parent.” It’s ironic since Melinda Gates funds Biden and is backing his campaign because she says he cares about women.

Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services is now banning the term “Mother” and replacing it with “Birth parent.” The Biden administration continues to shamelessly cancel women. pic.twitter.com/Hcz9ybq8Ll — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) June 23, 2024

Since when is “Mother” stigmatizing? HHS thinks it is.

In Brave New World by Aldous Huxley, the talk about mothers and fathers is considered obscene because children are raised to fulfill a very particular and specific role in life. The only loyalty is to the state and ‘stability.’ They are encouraged to avoid forming strong attachments to anyone, including family, friends, and lovers. Therefore, by making the concept of family outdated and inappropriate, society can remain individual and disconnected from each other.

Is that what Democrats want? A Brave New World?

Where are the women’s groups protesting? Oh, that’s right, they don’t care about women, only leftism. Women’s groups are a hoax perpetrated on Americans.

This ad was banned.

TikTok removed this ad from their platform for violating community guidelines. Shocker. Should would be a shame if everyone shared this clip and bought from @xx_xyathletics pic.twitter.com/UVq3XaDsFN — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 19, 2024

Here’s a Democrat’s idea of a woman. They’re so caring.

Democrats are willing to break the law to betray women.

Don’t let them virtue signal. These are the same people who have effectively betrayed women by abolishing Title IX & its original intent. Call out the hypocrisy. @TheDemocrats, the mask is off, and we see you. https://t.co/QBn2RZKR0m — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 23, 2024

