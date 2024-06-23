Pro-Gaza ‘Activists’ Terrorize Jewish Neighborhood in LA

By
M DOWLING
-
1
9

Several dozen pro-Hamas radicals targeted an Orthodox Jewish synagogue in the heart of the Pico-Robertson neighborhood in LA on Sunday. They blocked the entrance to an event promoting real estate investment in Israel.

This was the second time these so-called activists have targeted a synagogue in L.A. in the past several days. On Friday, protesters targeted another synagogue and school in the Valley Village area for unknown reasons.

This isn’t free speech. They’re terrorizing people and keeping them from going about living. they looked like maniacs.


