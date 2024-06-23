Pro-Gaza ‘Activists’ Terrorize Jewish Neighborhood in LA

Several dozen pro-Hamas radicals targeted an Orthodox Jewish synagogue in the heart of the Pico-Robertson neighborhood in LA on Sunday. They blocked the entrance to an event promoting real estate investment in Israel.

This was the second time these so-called activists have targeted a synagogue in L.A. in the past several days. On Friday, protesters targeted another synagogue and school in the Valley Village area for unknown reasons.

This isn’t free speech. They’re terrorizing people and keeping them from going about living. they looked like maniacs.

: Antisemite mob HUNT DOWN JEWS and ATTACK them outside a Synagogue in LA. Dozens of masked activists have descended into the Jewish neighborhood of Pico-Robertson to attack Jews. Where are the police? I’m not blaming the police, but rather the people who control the police. pic.twitter.com/PcLsQZEXCI — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 23, 2024

Masked protesters blocking entrance to a synagogue in Jewish neighborhood in Los Angeles has nothing to do with free speech and everything having to do with persecuting Jews and preventing Jews from practicing their religious faith. How is this allowed to happen @GavinNewsom… pic.twitter.com/etUYCEErMg — Rabbi Yonah (@RabbiYonah) June 23, 2024

Horrific moment pro-Israel woman is pinned to the ground and put in a chokehold, leaving her bloodied after being savagely assaulted by a pro-Palestine protester in the Jewish neighborhood of Pico-Robertson, LA. pic.twitter.com/7PJz8RGbME — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 23, 2024

