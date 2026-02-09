Democrats Don’t Like ICE Having Body Cams After All

Congressional Democrat leaders demanded that ICE have universal use of body cameras. In hindsight, they don’t like the idea. It does make the lunatics more accountable.

Politico reports that so-called privacy advocates say surveillance tools will allow ICE agents to identify and track protesters. As a result, Democrats are calling for restrictions on how body cameras can be used.

Lawmakers and legal observers have accused ICE of leveraging a variety of cameras to surveil protesters, feeding pictures into license plate readers and facial recognition systems. Democrats now worry that the body cameras they’re demanding could be used for similar purposes.

Democrats have proposed legislation to limit ICE’s use of facial recognition, but the proposals are unlikely to advance without bipartisan support.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer say they want to add restrictions on how ICE can use body camera footage.

“Prohibit tracking, creating or maintaining databases of individuals participating in First Amendment activities,” the letter says.

This is all smoke and mirrors. There are no privacy issues for a normal person behaving normally. The cameras protect ICE agents from the nonstop fake narratives the lunatics spread around.

The crazies in the streets chase reporters away because they don’t want Americans to know what they are doing.

James O’Keefe described his visit to Minneapolis on Finnerty this past week. He said it was like nothing he’s ever seen before. His team was stopped by the Pinkos, who demanded to see their IDs; those who refused were threatened. They have people everywhere who spy on him, even in the hotels.