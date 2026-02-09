TPUSA Super Bowl Halftime Show Draws Over 5 Million Views

Controversy over the NFL’s choice of Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl LX Halftime entertainment prompted a response from TPUSA, the conservative organization founded by Charlie Kirk. Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated September 10, 2025.



After Bad Bunny was selected for the halftime show, there were rumblings of creating an alternative to the all-Spanish language show. Bad Bunny, who is an American citizen from Puerto Rico, has a history of making negative comments about America in general, and its immigration policy in particular.



Bad Bunny has refused to perform in America because of the U.S. immigration policies. He said he wanted to protect Spanish-speaking fans from ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the decision to select Bad Bunny was “carefully thought through.” He acknowledged, however, there might be some blowback, which he insisted was normal with an event such as this.



TPUSA offered an alternative to the NFL’s halftime show called “The All-American Halftime Show.” The live-streamed event coincided with the Super Bowl halftime show. The show lasted 18:37 minutes, featuring artists such as Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, Gabby Barrett, and Kid Rock.



The live-streamed “Faith, Family, and Freedom” show drew an astounding 5 million views on YouTube. It was also live-streamed on other online services. Viewers included Bad Bunny fans and TPUSA haters, based on the some of the negative comments. Most comments, however, were positive, patriotic, and supportive.



The alternative half time show concluded with excerpts from a Charlie Kirk speech while his image was shown on the screen. The “All-American Halftime Show” ended after the second half of the Super Bowl started, but positive and patriotic comments continued to pour in.



“Faith, Family, and Freedom” was a huge success in spite of reports it had been cancelled. Haters gonna hate.













Image from: spectrumnews1.com