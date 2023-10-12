Democrats for Hamas Terrorists Clown Show

By
M Dowling
-
0
30

Democrats are coming out strong for heinous terrorists who massacred more than 1,000 innocent civilians, mostly young people. Our three most notable clowns are listed here:

1. Harvard Leads the Pack, Proving a Harvard Degree Ain’t What It Used to Be

More than 30 Harvard University student organizations are holding Israel “entirely responsible” for Hamas’ mass slaughter.

In a letter titled “Joint Statement by Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups on the Situation in Palestine,” 31 student organizations — including the Ivy League’s affiliate of Amnesty International — condemned Israel. This was as its residents were kidnapped, and the terrorist organization killed more than 1,000.

The groups claim Hamas’ attack “did not happen in a vacuum,” and the Israeli government has forced Palestinians to live in an “open-air prison for over two decades,” according to the letter obtained by The New York Post.

“We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence,” the letter reads.

“The apartheid regime is the only one to blame,” the groups claim. “Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years,” they continue.

“From systematized land seizures to routine airstrikes, arbitrary detentions, to military checkpoints, and enforced family separations to targeted killings, Palestinians have been forced to live in a state of death, both slow and sudden.”

“Today, the Palestinian ordeal enters into uncharted territory,” the groups wrote. “The coming days will require a firm stand against retaliation.

“We call on the Harvard community to take action to stop the ongoing annihilation of Palestinians.”

The letter was signed by groups including the African American Resistance Organization, Amnesty International, the Harvard Islamic Society, and Harvard Jews for Liberation.

Larry Summers defended these Democrats. He gets a plus for idiocy.

2. Next, the Congressional Hamas Caucus

3. MSNBC Big Hamas Fans

In conclusion, in the quotable words of the immortal philosopher Carpe Donktum:

“Am I going crazy, or did the Libs call us all Nazis and antisemites for the last seven years and then go into full Hamas fanboy mode when they started murdering Israeli civilians?”


