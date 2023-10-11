Biden Admin Had Iran-Tied Officials in High Positions

A witness told the House Oversight Committee that Biden’s classified documents were found a year earlier than Joe Biden admitted. They were also handled by as many as five White House employees. The Committee is also deeply concerned about secret negotiations with Iran and demands information about Iran-compromised employees.

Read the full story “GOP-led House panel: White House employee inspected Biden office where classified papers were found over a year earlier than previously known”https://t.co/xLe69Nya61 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 11, 2023

THE SECRET DEAL WITH IRAN AND COMPROMISED EMPLOYEES

The Committee sent a letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken. It highlights concerns about the Biden Administration’s secret nuclear negotiations with Iran. The Committee is probing the administration’s apparent concealment of these details from Congress and potential violations of statutory obligations for congressional oversight.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating the Biden Administration’s efforts to conceal details about its ongoing secret nuclear negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran from Congress, ignoring statutory obligations for congressional oversight. The Administration’s lack of transparency is even more troubling in light of press reports about Iran’s direct role in this weekend’s horrific attack on Israel by Hamas and additional revelations that former Special Envoy for Iran (SEI) Robert Malley and members of his negotiating team may have had compromising ties to the Iranian regime. We request documents, information, and a briefing to assist the Committee’s investigation of these matters,” said the lawmakers.

The United States made recent concessions to Iran, potentially in violation of the Iranian Nuclear Review Act. These concessions occurred as Mr. Malley—the Administration’s top negotiator with Iran—is under investigation for the alleged mishandling of classified material. Mr. Malley already had a history of appeasing United States’ adversaries, including meeting with the terrorist group Hamas. The ongoing investigation into Mr. Malley’s security violations are so serious that he was suspended from his position without pay.

“According to recent media reports, a former member of Mr. Malley’s Iran negotiating team, Ariane Tabatabai, was in close contact with the Iranian regime for years. Ms. Tabatabai participated in the regime-backed Iran Experts Initiative (IEI), which was launched by senior Iranian Foreign Ministry officials in the spring of 2014. The alleged purpose of the initiative was to cultivate a network of European and U.S. researchers that could be used to bolster Iran’s image on global security matters, especially its nuclear program.

“Its members reportedly worked very closely with the Iranian regime toward this end. Incredibly, despite her previous contact with Iranian regime officials through this unofficial regime-backed network, including consulting with them regarding her potential travel, Ms. Tabatabai is now a high-level staffer within the Department of Defense, where she continues to hold a security clearance,” continued the lawmakers.

This is deeply concerning in light of the Hamas attack on Israel and a seeming lapse in intelligence in the US and Israel.

#IranLobby– As the Senate Republicans noted, the communications obtained show that #ArianeTabatabai actively sought guidance from the Iranian Foreign Ministry on how she could bolster #Iarn’s public image. #No2Appeasement #Time4FirmIranPolicy pic.twitter.com/TJvT1PGb68 — Arash (@arashcaviani) October 3, 2023

Sen. Marsha Blackburn is also demanding answers from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin about Ariane Tabatabai, as an anti-Israel senior Pentagon official connected to the Iranian Foreign Ministry. We need to know whether her ties to Tehran have influenced her decision-making at the DoD.

I’m demanding answers from @SecDef Lloyd Austin about Ariane Tabatabai, an anti-Israel senior official at the Pentagon who is connected to the Iranian Foreign Ministry. We need to know whether her ties to Tehran have influenced her decision making at the DoD. pic.twitter.com/CCdWQtaRyv — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 3, 2023

READ THE LETTER TO ANTONY BLINKEN HERE.

