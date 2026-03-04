Democrats Plan to Subpoena Donald Trump Over Epstein

One of the concerns I had about bringing the Clintons in to grill them about the Epstein files was that it would open up Trump to being subpoenaed. Rep. Ted Lieu, who was born in Taipei, will subpoena him. When Trump refuses, we will hear “Trump raped children” for two years. Lieu’s allegations are based on gossip that has been debunked or has zero evidence. Lieu portrays fraud as legitimate and finds nothing wrong with all the Democrats mentioned in the Epstein files.

These lies about what is in the Epstein files are why President Trump was angry with Republicans buying into it.

Lieu told MSNow/MSNBC that Democrats will subpoena Trump.

Dem Rep. Lieu: ‘When We Flip the House, We’re Going to Subpoena Donald Trump’ https://t.co/vbMfsgF8hX — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) February 27, 2026

He has posted on X that Democrats will subpoena President Trump and make the Epstein conspiracy/hoax about Donald Trump. They will impeach and imprison him next time they take office. Lieu said they also plan to go after Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem, which is why he can’t fire them—who would take the job? —and why they have to be careful.

Democrats are now Marxist-Leninists, and we can expect them to act as such.

If you patronized Epstein’s global pedophilia sex trafficking ring, or are an Epstein co-conspirator, the safest place for you is to be a member of the Trump Administration. Until next year, when you will be served with a congressional subpoena. https://t.co/JE2v3FziBF — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 20, 2026

Ted Lieu isn’t dumb. He’s a liar. Listen to what he says about voter ID. He wants foreign nationals to vote for Democrats.