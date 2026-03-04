Sec. Rubio Clarifies & an Ex-Israeli PM Calls for Attacking Turkey

It was very concerning to many people when Secretary Rubio spoke about why we went to war with Iran, as were the words of a former prime minister of Israel about what he wants to see. People took his explanation to mean we went to war because Israel dragged us into it. We also have a former prime minister of Israel admitting there is no end to what they hope to achieve, including war with a NATO ally.

Secretary Rubio said the US goals are to destroy Iran’s navy and ballistic missiles, adding that Israel was going to launch the strike no matter what. The administration knew Iran planned to attack the US if Israel launched such an attack, so they decided to join Israel in a preemptive effort to minimize US casualties.

People saw this as a small, non-NATO country, pulling the US into a major, endless war. However, as President Trump said, only he makes the final decision.

This is the statement by Secretary Rubio that caused concerns:

It’s either unbelievable and or remarkably stupid, but Marco Rubio just bald-faced ADMITTED that the United States is now waging an ILLEGAL WAR AGAINST IRAN, FOR ISRAEL. WITHOUT APPROVAL FROM CONGRESS. You have to hear it to believe it… pic.twitter.com/gkRDU52RnE — The Patriot Voice (@TPV_John) March 2, 2026

Secretary Rubio tried to clarify and accused the media of editing his full statement. Here is the clarification, in which he stresses that they will destroy their navy and ballistic missiles and get out.

WATCH: Secretary of State Rubio smacks down reporter for LYING about his statements from yesterday, falsely claiming he said Israel dragged the U.S. into war with Iran…. Reporter: “Yesterday, you told us that Israel was going to strike Iran and that that’s why we needed to get… pic.twitter.com/AIKIbsrLBn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 3, 2026

President Trump’s Objectives

President Trump also laid out his objectives: destroy their ballistic missiles, navy, and nuclear capacity, and their ability to wage terror on the world. That is more than Secretary Rubio noted, and it is vaguer.

The fear is of an endless war with ground troops. Secretary Hegseth has assured us this will not be Iraq. However, President Trump didn’t rule out troops on the ground, but he has repeatedly promised he will never put troops on the ground.

The troops could be the Kurds in Iraq moving into Iran to arm the Kurds in Iran. Iran is not as Iranian as it once was. There are many nationalities in Iran, and the overwhelming majority don’t like the Islamofascist government. There are still millions that do.

Will Israel attack a NATO ally? Then what?

The following comment from the former prime minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, is alarming, very alarming.

Bennett described Erdoğan as a “sophisticated and dangerous adversary” and warned that Turkey is encircling Israel through regional influence. He accused Turkey and Qatar of supporting Islamist movements, creating a network similar to Iran’s influence in the region. Bennett urged Israel to address threats from both Iran and Turkey simultaneously, advocating for proactive security and diplomatic measures.

He is talking about attacking our NATO ally, Turkey, and possibly Qatar. This better be a huge, loud, absolute NO. It’s a NATO country. We would have to fight them and protect Turkey. This cannot happen, and the fact that people clapped for his unacceptable recommendation is also concerning.

Additionally, Turkey has an army of over 800,000. If they want to see World War, this would do it. We are risking a Third World War now.