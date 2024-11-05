Democrats Tried to Ban Republican Poll Watchers in Some Pennsylvania Counties

Michael Whatley warns that several counties in Pennsylvania tried to ban Republican poll watchers. The only reason to do that is to cheat or to be obnoxious out of hate or distrust for the opposition. However, Lara Trump and Michael Whatley quickly got them reinstated.

They try to block me in New York in some Democrat districts but it is usually because they think we shouldn’t have any rights.

Michael Whatley wrote on X:

Early this morning, we learned that Republican poll watchers in Philadelphia, York, Westmoreland, Allegheny, Lehigh, Cambria, Wyoming, and Lackawanna Counties were being turned away.

We deployed our roving attorneys, engaged with local officials, and can now report that all Republican poll watchers have been let into the building.

We will keep fighting, keep winning, and keep sharing updates.

Lara Trump explained that they responded immediately.

Let’s be honest. Nobody misses The Ronna. Meanwhile Lara Trump and Michael Whatley quickly got the poll watchers access. https://t.co/8jvGg7ENjL — Brian Cates – Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) November 5, 2024