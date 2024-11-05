The Biden-Harris “Safe Mobility” Open Borders Program

By
M DOWLING
-
1
23

The House Judiciary GOP committee reports that Biden-Harris has an alliance with the UN to keep our borders open using US taxpayer dollars.

Biden-Harris gave  $81.7 million to UN foreign nationals who serve as advisors to migrants on how to enter the United States – illegally.

The Safe Mobility Initiative is an open-borders program that coordinates with U.N. agents in 13 Central and South American cities to “avoid the optics of border crossings.”

In other words, they don’t want you to see it. You have to love the Orwellian language – safe mobility? Really?

US dollars fully fund it.

Foreign nationals from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) counsel migrants on various ways to enter the United States, including through family reunification and “labor pathways.”

Only 14% of the staff are American citizens, with the rest advising migrants at U.S. taxpayers’ expense. Since the initiative’s launch, 18,000 aliens have reportedly been resettled in the U.S., and thousands more are lined up for entry through alternative pathways – that we know about.

The program referred 70,000 people, so don’t count on that 18,000.

This is only one of many Biden-Harris open borders programs.

We sure could use that money for displaced North Carolinians or homeless Americans.

Remember this from July:

This is from March:

This is from August 2022:

The UN Is There to Help

The NY Times reported on January 12, 2016, that the UN was screening Central American migrants to come illegally into the US. Ostensibly, it was “to stem a flood of families crossing the southern border illegally.”

No one should have believed that since the UN is our enemy. They should be the last people we allow to screen entrants. They do it with US taxpayer dollars.

The Times reported:

As it does in other places, the United Nations will determine if the migrants could be eligible for refugee status. The administration officials said thousands — perhaps as many as 9,000 — migrants each year from the three countries, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, could eventually settle in the United States. But some refugees would also be sent to other countries in the hemisphere, officials said.

The new program comes amid a furious reaction by Democratic lawmakers and advocates for immigrants to a series of arrests during the holiday season in which women and children from Central America were rounded up for deportation after they failed to win asylum.

Do you see how this works? The UN and Democrats began calling illegal aliens refugees. They then scream, pretend they’re high and mighty, send their radicals out to march and become violent. You see the results. They planned to replace us, but they’ve banned you from using the word “replace” because of Hitler or something.

The UN, the Dictator’s Club, is only too happy to aid in our demise.

We all keep falling for it; now it could be too late. These Democrats are Soviet-style globalists. They are NOT Democrats.


