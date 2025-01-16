Democrats Vote to Keep Their Foreign Wife Beaters & Sex Pervs

By
M Dowling
-
2
25

The House just passed a bill to both ban and deport illegals who commit sex crimes or domestic violence. As they have in the past, 145 Democrats voted against it.

You mean they weren’t serious about their MeToo movement?

My theory on this is Democrats want the criminals, so if Republicans get to deport any people here illegally, they will only get to deport criminals. The future Democrats will get to stay. Another theory is they are all perverts themselves. What do you, the readers, think?

Democrats, who are now open borders activists, contend that if illegal migrants are convicted, they can be deported. We all know leftist judges don’t deport them, and leftist District Attorneys don’t ask for them to be deported. Sanctuary locales protect them. This bill would make them leave.


