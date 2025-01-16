Activist Reporter Dragged Out of Blinken’s Last Presser

Activist reporter Sam Husseini interrupted Antony Blinken’s presser today, calling him and his allies genocidal criminals.

State Department aides escorted Grayzone News journalist Max Blumenthal from the briefing room while security guards dragged independent journalist Sam Husseini away as Blinken was hailing the cease-fire agreement first pitched in May and set to take effect Sunday.

Some say he was asking questions peacefully when they came over to take him out.

“You pontificate about a free press!” he erupted. “I am asking questions after being told by [spokesman] Matt Miller that he will not answer my questions.”

Husseini posted on his X account that he had “tried to ask a series of questions. Was carried out and handcuffed. Completely excessive force.”

Blinken had instructed the journalist to “respect the process” and promised he would have a chance to ask questions after he was done presenting.

Blumenthal and Husseini are infuriated that the war has gone on so long.

“Criminal! Why aren’t you in The Hague? Why aren’t you in The Hague? Why aren’t you in The Hague!” Sam Husseini shouted as law enforcement arrested him and dragged him out of the room.

Husseini did the same thing in Helsinki for the Trump-Putin summit in 2018. He certainly has passion.

NEW: Two journalists, Max Blumenthal and Sam Husseini, were removed from Blinken’s final press

conference after raising questions and making statements about the U.S.’s involvement in the Gaza war. Reporter Sam Husseini was forcibly removed from the press briefing after asking… pic.twitter.com/lng6R8WJex — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) January 16, 2025

Reporter @samhusseini was just physically dragged from Blinken’s briefing. “Why aren’t you at The Hague?” he asked. pic.twitter.com/Nvs10aFjgh — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) January 16, 2025

