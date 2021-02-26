Dems are using Capitol riot to abuse Republicans in Congress









Democrats are abusing the Republican congressmen using the January 6th riot as an excuse. They didn’t mind Antifa or Black Lives Matter rioting and burning buildings, killing people, and abusing police in the name of Democrats. In fact, Kamala Harris encouraged them and pushed to get the criminal communists bailed out.

Democrats falsely assert that Republicans who wanted to review the allegations of election fraud were trying to overturn the election.

This is sheer propaganda. Democrats run rings around Republicans with their cunning deceit.

The Hill reported, “Democratic fury with GOP explodes in House.”

Democrats need an excuse for not unifying Congress.

Some Republicans won’t wear masks all the time so Democrats hysterically claim Republicans are endangering their lives.

“It’s impossible for us to not look at them in a different light,” Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) said of the 139 Republicans who voted to review the election results.

It was equally evident during a Postal Service hearing on Wednesday as a furious Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) lashed out at a top Trump ally, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who had accused Democrats of attacking Postmaster General Louis DeJoy last year simply to damage Trump’s reelection chances.

“It was all a charade!” Jordan said.

“I didn’t vote to overturn an election. And I will not be lectured by people who did, about partisanship,” Connolly shot back, jabbing his finger at Jordan.

It was a charade and Democrats viciously attacked DeJoy.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday lashed out at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for giving “aid and comfort” to the insurrectionists.

It was not an insurrection. Who was the leader, the guy with the Buffalo horns?

McCarthy, a short time later, would reply in turn, using a rare floor speech to accuse Democrats of adopting strategies of “grievance” designed to silence “millions of constituents” represented by the minority Republicans.

Many Democrats say it is untenable to work with those GOP lawmakers who voted to overturn the election results even after the deadly attack.

“It’s an improbable situation because these are the people that tried to undermine our government. And they may be no less guilty than the people who attacked the Capitol,” said Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.).

“It is going to be much harder to work across the aisle,” echoed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who blamed some GOP lawmakers for endangering her.

“Even the aftermath of the sixth, there were [GOP] members that were kind of deliberately advancing falsehoods about my location, and then turning around and saying, ‘I’d love for us to work together sometime,’ ” she added. “This is very serious. Many members of Congress nearly died. … So, the idea that people just want to pretend that that has no impact on their ability to work is quite shocking, I think, and absurd.”

Democrats are effective actors. They have objected to every election in which a Republican won.

Related