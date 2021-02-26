Acting US Capitol Police Chief says militias want to blow up the Capitol during SOTU









Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said militias want to blow up the Capitol during the State of the Union. She presented no evidence. It’s probably going to be an excuse for Biden not giving a SOTU, which he is obviously incapable of giving.

If it’s true, they sure had a shortage of bombs. Maybe she was confused with Madonna.

We don’t believe her because these officials lie.

JUST IN – Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Pittman says “militia groups want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible,” when Biden delivers his State of the Union address in Congress. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) February 25, 2021

!! In her testimony before Congress, Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman says militias tied to the January 6th attack have stated their desire to “blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union.” MORE 👇 pic.twitter.com/9dMuqNNBXe — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) February 25, 2021

Madonna secretly wanted to blow up the White House:

Madonna’s admission that she had “thought about blowing up the White House” was cheered by #WomensMarch attendees. Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/ol6aPamfAH — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 21, 2017

