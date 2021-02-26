Acting US Capitol Police Chief says militias want to blow up the Capitol during SOTU

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said militias want to blow up the Capitol during the State of the Union. She presented no evidence. It’s probably going to be an excuse for Biden not giving a SOTU, which he is obviously incapable of giving.

If it’s true, they sure had a shortage of bombs. Maybe she was confused with Madonna.

We don’t believe her because these officials lie.

Madonna secretly wanted to blow up the White House:

1 COMMENT

  2. The dastardly right wing militia? Central casting productions called and said 1996 is over.
    Only a dumbed down dullard population would fall for any of this.
    This is the derp state equivalent of the dog ate my homework as Barry Soetoro found about people asking where is muh SOTU.

    O/T-saw a blurb at a page with a story about a school-wide email condeming a student for calling “racist” Candace Owens a trailblazer. It says Dailywire for the source.

