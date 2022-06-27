Dems Demand Supreme Court Expansion After Abortion Ruling

Democratic lawmakers called for expanding the Supreme Court and abolishing the filibuster after Supreme Court rulings they opposed, reports Life News. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – AOC – wants punishments for Justices she thinks lied during confirmation hearings.

Joe Biden does not support Democrats pushing to expand the Supreme Court, the White House announced on Saturday, reports Fox News. At least that is what he is saying now.

“This far-right Supreme Court has ended reproductive freedom as we know it,” far-left Democrat Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York said. He made his comments after the high court issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“We must expand the Court.”

“I ask my colleagues in the Senate what other judicial outrage must we endure from the illegitimate, far-right majority on the Supreme Court before we act?”

Far-left Democrat Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts also weighed in. He posted. “Fight back and expand the Court now”.

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on Biden and Congressional Democrats Saturday to work on court reforms, including restraining judicial review and expanding the courts, according to Insider.

She also suggested consequences for Justices who [she believes or who Democrats decide] lied during their confirmation hearings.

“There must be consequences for such a deeply destabilizing action and hostile takeover of our Democratic institutions​,” said AOC (D-NY) on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”​

This is the party that wants to turn the Supreme Court into a leftist backstop for a leftist congress and presidency.

She was asked by host Chuck Todd if she considers that an impeachable offense.​

“​I believe so. I believe so. I believe lying under oath is an impeachable offense​,” Ocasio-Cortez responded​.​

“And what makes it particularly dangerous is that it sends a blaring signal to all future nominees that they can now lie to duly elected members of the United States Senate in order to secure supreme-court nominee confirmations,” the communistic Dem said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) blasted the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, calling for additional justices in a highly controversial new interview, according to a Daily Wire report.

The Supreme Court ruling threw abortion back to the people because abortion is not in the Constitution. To far-left Elizabeth Warren, that means they “burned whatever legitimacy they may still have had”.

Warren insisted that Roe is a “settled law” and we should agree to never touch settled law. However, the Supreme Court does not write law. They offered an opinion and that opinion was struck down last week.

She insists they must add more justices to the court. “We’ve done it before and we need to do it again.”

That, of course, would turn the Court into another far-left Democrat agency echoing their political decisions. The presidency and Congress aren’t enough. They want the Supreme Court too.

The Supreme Court has “burned whatever legitimacy they may still have had” with their ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Sen. Elizabeth Warren tells @MarthaRaddatz. “They just took the last of it and set a torch to it.” https://t.co/OYumwDfET9 pic.twitter.com/2KeCuPXXcY — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 26, 2022

