Dems present their case with clipped video of the violent riot on January 6th









Democrats are now claiming seven people died as a result of the riot on January 6th. That is a stretch. They are showing video of the very violent mob tearing into the Capitol. The Democrats are trying to link the former president to the mob looking for VP Pence.

They played the clip of DJT calling for peace two hours after the mob breached the Capitol. However, they breached it while the president was speaking and about 25 minutes before he stopped speaking to the peaceful crowd of hundreds of thousands.

The former Capitol Police Chief said that he had about 200 police officers handling about 200 out of control radicals. He said he asked for National Guard assistance six times before the riot and was denied the help. One official told him the optics weren’t good. At 1:00 pm, he knew he needed the Guardsmen. The Pentagon did not send them until 5:40 pm.

Several Democrat representatives, the House managers, are attempting to prove they can impeach a former president no longer in the position.

House Democrats present footage from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 during the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. https://t.co/QhUmc0u6IG pic.twitter.com/KylDG2vtPH — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 9, 2021

“Senate has the sole power to try all impeachments.” All means all, including one involving a former official impeached while still in office.

Lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin says their case against former President Trump is based on “cold, hard facts”: “If we buy this radical argument that President Trump’s lawyers advance, we risk allowing January 6 to become our future” https://t.co/X2vFpMPJG2 pic.twitter.com/W6XyszXiPv — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 9, 2021

Rep. Jamie Raskin: "Senators, the president was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives on Jan. 13 for doing that. You ask what a high crime and misdemeanor is under our Constitution? That's a high crime and misdemeanor." pic.twitter.com/ZUaGafHUG8 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 9, 2021

