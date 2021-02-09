Mass shooting at a Minnesota clinic









There was a shooting in Minnesota this morning at a health clinic in the city of Buffalo, outside Minneapolis. Five were wounded and a little while later a bomb went off in the clinic.

The Star Tribune reported that gunfire erupted at a health clinic in Wright County late Tuesday morning, and at least five people were reported to be wounded.

The scene is the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo.

Three people were taken by ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

About 30 minutes later, a bomb went off in the family medicine and urgent care clinic, the dispatch audio revealed. That explosion forced emergency medical personnel to leave the clinic parking lot and set up farther away, the audio continued.

There also is a “high suspicion” of a bomb threat directed at a Super 8 hotel about a mile south of the clinic, the dispatch audio disclosed, but its relationship to the shooting was not immediately clear.

The AP reported on the shooting but didn’t mention anything about a bomb exploding at the same facility.

A suspect was taken into custody.

