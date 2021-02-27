Dems push hard to end the filibuster to acquire absolute power

M. Dowling
Democrats want to totally silence Republicans by ending the filibuster in the Senate. They want all the power with none going to the minority.

The push is on. If they do push this through, they will have free rein to do anything they desire. Since the Democrat Party is controlled by communists, fascists, and socialists, people should be deeply concerned.

Watch Warren propagandize eliminating the voice of the minority so she can do whatever she wants:

Imagine what this airhead AOC will do without any controls placed on her:

Lee, another socialist and a Castro lover, wants all the power:

Marxist Robert Reich is using white supremacy propaganda to push for total control:

Guy Benson responded to Reich:

Stephen Miller did too:

Radical Ed Markey is pushing for it:

Communist Jayapal wants it to end:

Hard-left Padilla wants it to end:

THE LIST IS ENDLESS. WE DON’T NEED TO GO ON.

  3. End the “filibuster” doesn’t “end” the filibuster. It only ends the faux filibuster. Senators can still filibuster in “real time”. Of course it may be difficult with such aging individuals who can barely read the scripts provided by staff.

