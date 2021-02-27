It begins! DJT endorses primary opponent against Ohio rep who voted to impeach









President Trump endorsed a candidate to primary one of the 10 Republicans who recently voted to impeach him in the House.

“Max Miller…is a Marine Veteran, a son of Ohio, and a true PATRIOT,” Trump wrote of his former aide in his endorsement.

The statement reads:

Max Miller is a wonderful person who did a great job at the White House and will be a fantastic Congressman. He is a Marine Veteran, a son of Ohio, and a true PATRIOT. Current Rep. Anthony Gonzalez should not be representing the people of the 16th district because he does not represent their interest of their heart. Max Miller has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

A conservative Marine veteran sounds like a great start.

Rep. Gonzalez had no competition in the 2020 primary, but it won’t be so easy this time. He has been in office since 2018. While he is an incumbent, he hasn’t been one for long.

While people do have to vote their conscience ad Mr. Gonzalez says he did, a representative does have to represent his/her voters – the ones who sent him/her to D.C. That’s especially true of an unconstitutional impeachment as the last one was.

CNN reported “profound anger” in his district over his decision to vote for impeachment.

Numerous county parties have either censured or publicly decried him, grassroots organizations once aligned with the congressman have taken back their endorsements and fellow Republicans have begun lining up to oust him in a primary.

Gonzalez has remained defiant in the face of criticism, telling local outlets that he does not regret the vote and is willing to lose his seat over the decision.

That’s good because if the election were held today, he would lose it. It appears the people don’t think he represented them.

The RNC will undoubtedly back Gonzalez but, other than money, that might not mean much.

JUST IN: Trump endorses Max Miller in Ohio to primary Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to impeach the former President pic.twitter.com/3h9jXs1mxz — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 26, 2021

