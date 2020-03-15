Dems rise up in rage after Surgeon General scolds media

After the passage of the Covid-19 stimulus, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams took the media to account Saturday for the continuous partisan assault on the administration.

“I want you all to understand — straight talk from the nation’s doctor — we really need you all to lean into and prioritize the health and safety of the American people,” Adams told an afternoon White House press briefing. “No more bickering, no more partisanship, no more criticism or finger-pointing; they’ll be plenty of time for that, but we all need to hit the reset button and lean forward, the health and safety of the American people are a top priority.”

He said it in the nicest way and then became a target. Dr. Adams appealed to their humanity. That appears to be a waste of time.

General Adams suggested reporters write stories about how people can access the help they need as opposed to undermining efforts to contain the illness.

Adams said Friday was “a very big, a very important day for our nation’s providers and for our nation’s patients in terms of the emergency declaration.” With the passage of legislation to address Covid-19, more people will get more help. It’s good news.

He said the illness will get worse and then better, but 9″8, 99% will recover.”

THE HATE MONGERS RISE UP

With that, the hate-filled trolls filled the Twitter platform with acrimonious invective and lies.

As you look at these, tell us what you think is the common thread? This goes on all day, every day on social media.

The first person is a Democratic strategist. His strategy is to lie and spread hate:

Jerome Adams is lecturing us and telling us we’re not allowed to blame the people who fucked this up. Jerome Adams says the president is healthier than he is. Jerome Adams can go fuck himself. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 14, 2020

This is a Hillary troll:

The Surgeon General is a partisan hack who dares lecture the media about not politicizing Coronavirus when he literally just lied to Americans about the president’s health. His name is Jerome Adams. He is a disgrace and he should resign. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) March 14, 2020

Brian Stelter, a famously. perfectly awful person:

Surgeon General Jerome Adams used the word “need” while talking to the WH press corps. So I will too. He needs to spend his time educating the public about how to protect each other, not lecturing the press about what’s newsworthy. https://t.co/1beTbBHZPW pic.twitter.com/VXFYkD19H9 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 15, 2020

The hard-left Washington Rep was out blabbering:

Jerome Adams, accidental Surgeon General, has no business telling the press how to do their job. He’s only in his position because of Mike Pence. For him to lecture the media on responsibility is absurd, especially, as he fronts for an inept administration that continually lies. — Rep. Richard Dangler (@RDangler) March 14, 2020

This opinonista and fake news activist from far-far-left Politicus USA thinks she knows what facts are:

Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams told reporters that they needed to stop reporting the facts about the Trump administration’s coronavirus mistakes. https://t.co/w5Jdqf2EWs via @politicususa — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 14, 2020

There are plenty more. The one thing they all have in common, we think, is the desire to control the narrative of hate and vilification. What do you think?

There are only six people in control of the mainstream media and, in general, four people control social media.