Gun Confiscator Runs Radical Joe Biden’s Campaign

Radical Joe Biden has a new campaign manager who was Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke’s campaign manager. O’Rourke’s campaign failed miserably and he was arguably the furthest left of the candidates. His campaign manager wants the guns off the streets, but she goes after legal gun owners, not gangs.

The architect of O’Rourke’s campaign, Jen O’Malley Dillon, will be Biden’s new campaign manager, according to the Washington Post. Dillon is close to Shannon Watts, the manic gun grabber of Moms Demand.

Biden praised her in a statement. “She will be a tremendous asset to a campaign that is only growing and getting stronger as we prepare to take the fight to Donald Trump this fall,” Biden laughably said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

As the Free Beacon reports, she fully backed O’Rourke when he called for armed gun confiscations.

“My son is 17 months old, which shouldn’t f—ing matter,” she tweeted in response to a September interview in which O’Rourke reiterated his call for AR-15 and AK-47 confiscation. “But thinking of that baby with shrapnel is [sic] his face almost broke me. GET EVERY ONE OF THOSE G—D—N GUNS OFF OUR STREETS.”

After his success in Iowa, Mao-quoting Anita Dunn, a senior adviser who previously worked for President Barack Obama, took operational control of the campaign, sharing responsibilities with Biden’s original campaign manager, Greg Schultz.

As an aside, Anita Dunn said Mao was one of her two favorite philosophers, and she praised him.

Hillary’s former strategist Robby Mook and Priorities USA Guy Cecil praised the appointment of “smart, strategic” Dillon.

Joe Biden is NOT moderate. He is very far-left and his handlers are very far-left.

Since then, a befuddled Biden screamed, cursed, and threatened to slap an autoworker and lied during a town hall where he made it clear he didn’t know when the election was taking place.

By the way, Biden already said Beto, the gun confiscator, will handle his gun confiscation program.

